Flag march in rural Dibrugarh to create awareness on Covid 

After a brief lull, positive cases back on upward trend raising concerns of district admin

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 16: After a brief decline, covid cases are back on a rise in the Dibrugarh district. Keeping this in mind, the district administration and police took out a flag march in the district in order to raise awareness among the citizens. Dibrugarh additional SP Bitul Chetia along with the circle officer led the flag march from Thakurthan to Jokai area.

Significantly, on Thursday, Dibrugarh reported 141 covid positive cases and 4 deaths compared to 100 cases and zero deaths on Wednesday. In the second wave alone, the district recorded over twenty-one thousand covid positive cases and 307 deaths. Currently, there are 1,067 covid patients admitted to various covid care facilities of the district.

“It has come to our knowledge that in some areas, especially the rural belt, people have been flouting Covid protocols. We are trying our level best to make people aware that the protocols and guidelines are for their own safety and protection,” informed an official.