Flood claims 5 more in Assam, 40 lakh affected

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 16: Five more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam and around 40 lakh people in 27 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

Two persons lost their lives in Morigaon district, while one person each died in Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Goalpara districts.

Floodwaters entered vast areas of one new district, affecting over 4 lakh more people since Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 97 across the state. While 71 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

A total of 39,79,563 people of 3,218 villages under 93 revenue circles of 27 districts have been affected in the floods.

Dhubri is the worst affected district with 8,72,066 population of 558 village under 7revenue circle followed by Barpeta with 4,78,310 population of 369 villages under 7 revenue circle being affected and Goalpara with 4,27,653 population of 250 villages under 5 revenue circles being affected in the second wave.

The authorities have opened 748 relief camps where 49,313 inmates have been taking shelter.

90 per cent area of Kaziranga National Park is still under water. Many animals are taking shelter at high lands and cross over to Karbi hills due to the floods.

Of 223 forest camps, 99 camps have been affected and six have been vacated.

A total of 76 animal died due to flood, while 121 animals have been rescued in the second wave.

In Pobitora wild Life Sanctuary, 12 camps out of 25 camps have been affected and 4 have been shifted to safer places.