Flood: Future tense for Dibrugarh

By: Avik Chakraborty

DIBRUGARH, May 30: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people of Rongmola village under Chabua revenue circle in Dibrugarh district are facing flood and erosion threat. Every year flood affects the area and so far huge agriculture land has been engulfed by Brahmaputra. The people of Rongmola are living with an uncertain future.

Rongmola village is 5 km away from chief minister Sarbananda Sonuwal’s paternal home Muluk Gaon. Every year the people are losing their houses and agriculture land due to erosion.

The first wave of flood has affected the entire village and the people have to shift themselves to safer place to save their lives.

Shymal Das, a villager of Rongmola said, “We are living in constant fear because every year our land were taken away by hungry river. Now, the people are living in relief camp by maintain social distancing. Already, due to COVID-19 we are facing a hard time and battling for our survival. The first wave of flood has again bring miseries for our people. Last year we have lost huge land due to the marauding erosion. Our entire village was damaged due to the recent wave of flood.”

Moreover, 92 families of Rongmola are living in fear and anxiety. They don’t know what to do because already the people are grappling with COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not getting any government aid and help. Every year flood ravaged our village after flood and erosion and we have to make the things from zero. We are living a uncertain future with no hope. During election, the politicians used us a vote bank and after fulfilling their job they didn’t address our problem,” said Shymal Das.

Tengbari village under Chabua revenue circle has also been facing the similar fate. Every year, the village has been losing huge agriculture land in the erosion.

“We depend on agriculture because most of our people are engaged in agriculture but the first wave of flood has affected our agriculture land. We are already battling with coronavirus. We have expected many things from the BJP government but they have not done anything to stop the marauding erosion and as a result we are losing our land,” a villager said.

However, every year Assam has been losing huge land due to the erosion. But the government has failed to solve permanent problem of erosion.

“Despite several pleas, the government is doing nothing to solve the perennial problem of flood and erosion. We are helpless and don’t know what to do because our agriculture was damaged in the flood,” said another villager at Tengbari.