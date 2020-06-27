Flood ravages Kokrajhar; MLA Rabiram’s house under water

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 27: Several villages and town residents in Kokrajhar have been affected due to flash floods on Saturday following incessant rains for few days in Kokrajhar district.

Nearly a hundred families were submerged at Bijulibari village near Chandrapara in the flood waters from the Gaurang River.

Water logging in several parts of the town was witnessed and citizens cited lack of proper drainage system in the town for the damage.

Several wards in the town as well roads like JD Road, RNB Road, Thanapara, Vivekananda Road, main Bazar Road, Maibong Nwgwr, Ramkrishnapur came under flood waters.

Several hundred hectares of paddy land have been reportedly washed away in the flood in the district.

Meanwhile, the residence of Kokrajhar West MLA Rabiram Narzary at Rupati Nwgwr was flooded on Saturday morning with artificial flood waters flowing from the drains adjacent to his house.

Narzary said that his residential area every year faces flood waters as there is no sufficient drainage system in the town. He said that waters from the drains accumulate on the low lying roads which later over flows and hit the residents in the town. He has urged the town committee and district administration to take stern initiatives to check the proper drainage system in the town.

Assam Social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma visited Bijulibari village to take stock of the flood affected people. She interacted with villagers who were affected due to flash floods in the area. She has assured for extending relief materials and aids from the state government for the flood affected people.