Flood scene still critical, one more dies

NEWMA to help in finding permanent solution to flood problem: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 31: The flood situation remained grim in Assam with loss of more life. 10.83 lakh people of 21 districts remain affected by the deluge, according to official bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) here on Friday.

One person drowned in Gossaingaon in Kokrajhar district on Friday taking the death toll in the second wave of floods to 135, including 26 people died in landslides in various places of the state.

A total of 10,82,504 people of 1,366 villages under 55 revenue circles of 21 districts have been affected in the second wave of floods, the ASDMA said.

The flood waters receded from Sonitpur district. The districts still in the grip of flood are-Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Udalguri, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Sivasagar districts.

Goalpara is the worst affected with 3,40,515 population of 214 villages under 3 revenue circles followed by Morigaon with 2,21,728 pipulation of 235 villages under 2 revenue circles and Bongaigaon with 96,763 population of 42 villages under 2 revenue circles and Lakhimpur with 64,930 of 80 villages under 2 revenue circles being affected in the deluge.

A total of 82947.15 hectares of crop has been damaged due to the floods, the ASDMA said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited Sadiya and took stock of measures taken by the water resource department to stop erosion caused by Kundil river on the National Highway 37 there.

Talking to media persons there, Sonowal remarked that Kundil rivers erosion this year threatened to snap Assam’s road links with other NE states like Arunachal Pradesh and Water Resource Departments timely measures could save the affected portion of the road and the bridge.

The steps taken by the department with the support of district administration and local people have been able to avert the danger posed by erosion to the national highway and a bridge in Sadiya, Sonowal said.

Stating that 28 districts had been affected by flood this year which caused large scale devastations, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to constitute North East Water Management Authority (NEWMA) would go a long way in finding permanent solutions to flood and erosion problems in Assam and NE.

The authorities are running 137 relief camps and distribution centres across 13 districts where 26169 people taking shelter and the district administrations have distributed rice, dal, salt and mustard oil along with other relief materials such as drinking water, mask and wheat bran.

According to ASDMA report, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur, Dhubri, Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon), Puthimark at NH Road Crossing (kamrup), Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing (Nalbari), Beki at Road bridge (Barpeta), Gaurang at Kokrajhar and Sankosh is flowing above the danger level at Golokhanj in Dhubri district.

Massive erosion have been witnessed at different places of Udalguri, Sonitpur and South Salmara districts, ASDMA said.

The ASDMA bulletin further said that a total of 17 camps out of 223 at Kaziranga National Park, six out of 40 camps at Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park and 12 of the camps in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been troubled by the deluge.

The deluge has so far taken away the lives of 145 different animals, while 169 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said quoting DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.