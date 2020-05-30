Flood situation grim in Assam, death toll rises to five

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29: The flood situation in the state remained grim as two more persons died in the first wave taking the toll to five in the state on Friday.

As many as 3.81 lakh people of 356 villages under 11 revenue circles of eight districts of seven districts of the state have been affected in the first wave, according the a report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Two persons drowned in flood waters at Lakhipur in Goalpara and Dokona in Hojai district on Friday.

The affected districts are: in Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Over 1.96 lakh have been affected alone in Goalpara district while 94,400 people affected in Hojai, 74,800 in Nagaon, 6600 people in West Karbi Anglong and 5200 people have been affected in Nalbari district in the first wave.

Nearly 22,000 people have taken shelter at 190 relief camps set by the administration in the flood affected districts.

The flood waters have submerged 24,755 hectares crop areas. Nearly 74,000 domestic animals and 51,000 poultry have been affected in the current wave.

The rescuers of NDRF, SDRF rescued 3,880 flood affected persons from Hojai and Goalpara districts on Friday.

The flood water of Kapili and Nishari submerges more than 100 villages under Kampur and Raha revenue circles in Nagaon district.

A total of 74,875 people of both circles were affected in the first wave in the district.

The two main roads connecting viz., Hojai to Kumrakata Village and Hojai to Raikata Village have been submerged by flood water.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited flood hit Goalpara district and took the stock the situation.

Sonowal said the state government would deal with the prevailing situation in pursuance of the new relief manual which would strengthen state government’s efforts to give relief and respite to the flood victims as well as fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonowal said that in view of the prevailing flood which has affected as many as 11 districts, the state government would reach out to the flood affected people with the new relief manual which would also help the state government to battle against novel coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister visited temporary relief camps set up at Agia Balijana Girls High School and Dwarka Primary School and interacted with the camp inmates there.

He directed the deputy commissioner to provide adequate and good quality facilities like food, drinking water and medical help.

“Doctors should be visiting the relief centres and provide medical attention to the inmates present there. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic where in social distancing is regarded as the golden deterrent to keep the virus at bay, district administration should ensure strict adherence to the social distancing norms in the relief camps,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal also visited integrated child development project office and took stock of the facilities put up for the children who are staying at the relief camps and talked to the ASHA workers and lauded their relentless services that they are rendering when the State is going through challenges like flood and erosion and Coronavirus pandemic.

Sonowal also visited the Agia-Lakhipur State Highway-12, a portion of which was completely washed away by the flood. He took stock of the extent of damage and asked the concerned officials to restore communication through that portion on a war-footing and repair the bridge part.

The chief minister also visited a quarantine centre set up at Ayurvedic Hospital, Dudhnoi during his visit to the district.