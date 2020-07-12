Flood situation grim in Nagaon, 2 dead

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 12: The overflowing water of the mighty Brahmaputra and Kopili river inundated more than 74 villages under Kaliabor, Samaguri, Dhing, Kampur and Raha revenue circles in Nagaon district.

Simultaneously, in the 3rd wave of floods in the district, more than 1211.57 hectares of crop area have also been submerged by water while more than 27061 people have been affected till filing of this report.

Besides, 2 persons identified as Biseswar Basumatary (50) of Kampur and Raju Saikia (25) of Kaliabor Samdhara drowned in flood water at Amdubi Borbil and Bihdubi on Saturday last. Sources added that the overflowing water of Kopili river has submerged more than 37 villages under Kampur revenue circle and 6 villages under Raha revenue circle while the overflowing water of the Brahmaputra has inundated more than 12 villages under Kaliabor revenue circle, 10 villages under Dhing revenue circle and 9 villages under Samaguri revenue circle.

During the 3rd wave of floods, around 11879 domestic animals have been affected in the district and also 2 PWD road including one at Kampur and the other at Kaliabor Borghuli have also been washed away. Sources further claimed that Juripar to Longjup road is also submerged at 4 points by the flood water till the filing of this report disrupting road connectivity between Juripar and Longjup. Notably, the Brahmaputra is still flowing 40 centimetres above the danger level while the Kopili river is flowing 90 centimetres above the danger level.