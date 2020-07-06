Flood situation improves, 6.80 lakh still under water

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: Flood situation is improving in the state even as 1,073 villages across 17 districts are still under water, according to the report of Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) here on Sunday.

No fresh death has so far been reported from any affected district on Sunday. The death toll in the flood related incident in the state was 37 till Saturday.

Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts.

Its tributaries Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing above the danger marks.

A total of 6,80,931 people under 36 revenue circles have been affected in the fresh wave of flood and 45,175.93 hectares of crop area inundated, the ASDMA report said.

Till Saturday, more than 10.75 lakh people were suffering due to the deluge across 18 districts.

65 per cent of Kaziranga National Park is still under water. 44 wild animals have been rescued by forest personnel, while 35 animals were killed by floods and speeding vehicles on national highway.

A total of 26 camps out of 223 at Kaziranga National Park, two out of 40 camps at Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park and 12 out of 25 camps at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been affected by the deluge.

The flood has also affected 13,44,075 domestic animals and poultry across the state during the last 24 hours, it added.

The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts.

A total of 4,825 inmates have been taking shelter at 62 relief camps opened by district administration.

Barpeta is the worst-affected with over 3.98 lakh people affected, followed by South Salmara with more than 87,000 people and Goalpara with over 78,200 people.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administrations and local people have rescued 210 people during the last 24 hours in four districts, the report said.

The authorities have distributed a total of 2,543.64 quintals of rice, dal and salt, and 203.7 litres of mustard oil along with other relief materials such as tarpaulin, baby food, wheat bran, face mask, soap and candle.

Roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts. Massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Baksa district, the report added.