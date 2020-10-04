Flood situation improving, one more dies

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/NAGAON, Oct 3: The flood situation in Assam gradually improved on Saturday even as 1,95,721 people of 349 villages of four districts are still reeling due to the natural calamity.

The fresh wave of flood claimed one more person in Nagaon on Saturday.

A minor boy identified as Moriful Islam (5) under Raha revenue circle drowned in the flood water at Dhananjoi Duba on Saturday morning.

According to the bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four districts- Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon have been affected in the fresh wave of flood.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district with 1,43,159 people affected under four revenue circles, followed by Morigaon with 33,424 people affected under two revenue circles.

21,952 hectares of crop areas have been damaged due to the floods.

The authorities are running 12 relief camps and distribution centres in Nagaon, where 117 people are taking shelter. The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri and Kopili at Dharamtuil in Nagaon districts.

The flood situation in Nagaon is still grim and more than 133 villages under Kampur, Raha, Nagaon and Samaguri revenue circles are under flood water.

More than 1,43,150 people have been affected and around 7729 hectares of crop land have been damaged in the floods.