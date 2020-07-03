Flood situation still grim in Assam, death toll 34

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 2: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Thursday with 16,03,255 people affected in 22 of the state’s 33 districts. One more death was reported during the day taking the total to 34 so far in the first wave.

One death cases was reported from Matia in Goalpara district.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2053 villages under 60 revenue circles of the state remain affected by flooding. Over 72,717.98 hectares of crop area have also been inundated.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neematighat (Jorhat), Goalpara and Dhubri, Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili is flowing above the danger level at Dharamtul in Nagaon district.

The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsuskia and West Karbi Anglong.

The affected people took shelter at highlands, embankments and national highways at difference affected places. 12,597 affected people have taken shelter at 163 relief camps opened by district administration.

80 per cent of Kaziranga National Park is still under flood water. Following the deluge, many wild animals including one-horned rhino, deer, and elephants have taken shelter at highlands constructed inside the park. Many animals were seen moving outside the park and towards the nearby Karbi Anglong hills area.

Park authorities have decided to restrict the speed limit of all vehicles plying on National Highway 37 which passes through the national park.

24 wild animals died due to the floods, four of them during treatment. First guards rescued 34 animals from drowning.

Hog deers were killed when speeding vehicles hit them on the national highway.

In Kaziranga National Park of 223 forest camps, 73 have been affected. Six camps have been shifted to safer places.

In Pobitora National Park, 12 out of 25 forest camps have been affected due to the floods.

Barpeta is the worst affected with 8,59,950 population of 616 villages under 7 revenue circles. 30,534 hectares of crop area was inundated in the flood.

In South Salmara district, 1,95,312 people of 65 villages under 2 revenue circles have been affected and 1,725 hectares of crop area was inundated.

In Goalpara district, 94,610 people of 149 villages under 4 revenue circles have been affected. 3,058 hectares of crop area was inundated in the flood.