Flood situation turns grim, death toll rises to 24

90% of Kaziranga, Pobitora flooded, female rhino killed in Pobitora

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ NAGAON/ DONKAMUKAM, June 29: The flood situation in Assam worsened further on Monday with four more persons losing their lives in the deluge which affected nearly 13.15 lakh people in 25 districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

One person died at Chenga in Barpeta district, one each in Tengakhat and Moran in Dibrugarh district and the fourth person died at Matia in Goalpara district, the ASDMA report said.

With these, the fatalities due to flood this year has gone up to 24 on Monday.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neematighat (Jorhat), Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri, Buridihinh at Chenimari (Dibrugarh), Dhansiri in Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crosing (Sonitpur), Kopili at Kampur (Nagaon), Puthimari at NT Road Crossing (Kamrup), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta) and Kushiyara is flowing above the danger level at Karimganj, the report said.

The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong.

Barpeta is the worst affected with 3,04,841 population of 496 villages under 8 revenue circle followed by South salmara with 1,95,312 people of 62 villages under 2 revenue circles and Nalbari with 1,17,136 population of 117 villages under 7 revenue circles, the ASDMA report said.

In Morigaon district, 98,804 people of 209 villages under 2 revenue circles have been affected in the first wave of flood. The situation in Jagiroad is stated to be critical.

A total of 83,168,108 hectares of crop land have been damaged due to the floods, the report also said.

A total of 27,452 inmates have been taken shelter in 273 relief camps opened by district administration, while many people chose to take shelter at high lands, national highways and embankments.

The flood submerged 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP). Of 223 forest camps, 146 have been submerged by water. Three camps have been shifted to other places.

Four hog deers were killed by speeding vehicles on the national highway, Kaziranga National park director P Sivakumar informed The Hills Times. One rhino died for old age, Sivakumar also said.

The situation has forced the wild animals to cross the National Highway 37 which passes through the national park in search of food and shelter.

Many wild animals including one-horned rhinos, deers, buffalos, and elephants took shelter at highlands constructed inside the park.

The authorities have restricted the speed limit of the vehicles plying on the NH 37. The forest department has also been keeping vigil in the park as poachers increase their activities during the floods.

Meanwhile, a female one-horned rhino was found dead in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday. The carcass of the rhino was recovered in Salmari Jan area under Tuplung Forest Camp of the sanctuary which has been severely hit by the floods.

It has been suspected that the rhino had died due to the floods. The horn of the rhino was found intact. The forest department has sent the carcass for post-mortem.

Around 90 per cent area of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been inundated with floodwater, the report also said.

In West Karbi Angling, the flood water of Kopili and Langpi inundated many villages.

The excess water released from NEEPCO power project in Umrongso flooded 41 villages of the hill district besides disrupting road communication.

The affected villages are: Aradubi, Hatimura, Gondabil, Namtaradubi, Kollongamukh, Mugasong, Tumpreng, Kollongamukh, Bithung Sapori, Boithalangso and Hongkram.

The communication between Hojai and Tumpreng has been disrupted as the flood water was flowing above the road at Komorakatta in Hojai District.

Kampur in Nagaon Districts is the worst affected due to the first wave of floods.

The overflowing water of the Brahmaputra, Kopili and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level due to incessant rainfall in the catchment areas for the past four days.

44 villages under Kaliabor, Samaguri, Dhing and Kampur revenue circles in Nagaon have been affected by flood. 842.6 hectares of crop land have been damaged due to the flood.

A total of 14,127 people have been affected. The Brahmaputra is flowing 2 cm above the danger level at Nagaon while the Kopili is flowing 92 cm above its danger level. Similarly, the Kolong river is also flowing 08 cm above the danger level.

8 villages under Kaliabor revenue circle, 9 villages under Samaguri circle, 10 villages under Dhing circle and 17 villages under Kampur revenue circle have been submerged by the flood water.