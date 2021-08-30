Flood situation turns grim, more than 2.58 lakh people affected

Rising water inundates Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, three feral horses swept away

HT Correspondent

JORHAT/DIBRUGARH, Aug 29: More than 2.58 lakh people in 14 districts across the state have been affected by the recent floods and 24,704 hectare of cropland affected in 16 districts.

No death has so far been reported nor any animals or wildlife have been washed away.

As per the Flood Reporting and Information Management Systems Assam report on Sunday, 24 relief camps have been set up with 6,218 inmates and 67 flood relief distribution systems have been set up to provide relief materials to the flood affected.

The districts affected by floods are: Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup. Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

Lakhimpur has reported the maximum devastation with a 1,05,257 population being affected 131 villages followed by Majuli, 57256 in 78 villages, Dhemaji, 35539 in 56 villages, Jorhat, 13150 in 22 villages, and Dibrugarh 11157 in 15 villages.

In Tinsukia, 8162 people have been affected in 5 villages, Sivasagar, 7801 in 16 villages, Biswanath 6549 in 32 villages, Chirang 5876 in 16 villages, Nagaon, 5300 in 14 villages, Barpeta 1074 in 125 villages.

In Bongaigaon, 553 people have been affected in 17 villages, in Kamrup 300 people in 2 villages and in Golaghat 217 people in 44 villages.

In Dhemaji 50 people and 450 animals were evacuated by boats.

In Lakhimpur 7,470 hectare of agricultural cropland has been flooded followed by Majuli, 4057 hectare, Dhemaji, 3857.16 hectare, Sonitpur 1818.18 hectare and Jorhat 1479 hectare.

A total of 2,39,723 animals including poultry have been affected in the floods.



In Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar, Kutcha houses have been damaged and a couple of Pucca houses.

In Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur there are reports of several LP schools being damaged.

Large scale erosion of embankments and villages has been reported from Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts and several households have been shifted from a few areas.

In the Sonitpur district, the Brahmaputra has been in spate in many areas of Tezpur under Tezpur revenue circle with other belts of the region. The overflowing water of Brahmaputra has inundated the outskirt of Tezpur town like Tal-Gereki, Balichapori, Morbharalipar, Ushapur, Bhumuraguri and Bhujkhwa along with many other villages damaging dwelling of over 600 people of these mentioned areas and acres of standing crops-field.

The flood situation has remained unchanged till now paralysing the normal life of the people affecting the communication in these areas falling under Bhumuraguri Panchayat.

The people of the area who have been rendered homeless due to the flood are taking shelter on the Lok-Nirman road near Bhairabi Temple in the area. The flood water has submerged the Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Samadhisthal also.

Likewise due to the flood caused by river Brahmaputra and it’s tributary river Gabharu has submerged many areas under Bihaguri Mouza alongwith a large part in Barchala LAC damaging dwellings of people and acres of standing crop field besides breaching many rural roads in many areas delinking the communication.

Three feral horses swept away

Meanwhile, the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park has been under water after flood water inundated the whole park. After the rising water of Brahmaputra river affected the upper Assam area, many villages came under water.

Sources said that three feral horses were swept away at Kobu Chapori in Jonai from Dibru-Saikhowa National Park after the whole park was submerged.

“Laika-Dodhia, the two forest villages of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, is under water and the people are facing various hardships. Many of the people were shifted to two relief camps and other safer locations,” said a forest official.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park is located in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district of upper Assam. It was designated a Biosphere Reserve in July 1997 with an area of 765 km including a core area of 340 km and a buffer zone of 425 km.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park has a good number of feral horses and during every flood they face problems and move towards other directions.

“Our patrolling team has been ready and keeping a strong vigil during the night to counter any threat of poachers who take advantage of the situation during the floods,” said the forest official.