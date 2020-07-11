Flood situation worsens, 1.70 lakh more affected

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 10: The flood situation worsened in the state on Friday as vast areas of Udalguri and Dibrugarh districts were inundated affecting 1.70 lakh more people, the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said here.

The flood-affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Biswanath, Udalguri, Chirang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts.

Its tributaries Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger mark.

The second wave of flood also affected Kaziranga National Park. Of 223 forest camps, three have been vacated due to the floods. A total of 16 camps have been affected and 48 wild animals were killed, the ASDMA report said quoting forest officials.

Of 25 forest camps in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, 12 camps have been affected and one has been shifted to safer place.

Of 40 forest camps in Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park, 2 camps were inundated. The report said.

A total of 3,41,837 people of 724 villages under 32 revenue circles in 14 districts are still under water, the ASDMA said.

No fresh death has so far been reported during the day even as the death toll stands at 64, including 24 killed in several landslides incidents.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted more rainfall in various places across Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya.

RMC Deputy Director Sanjay O’neil Shaw said that very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are expected on Saturday.

Dhemaji continued to be the worst-hit district with around 1.3 lakh affected people, followed by Lakhimpur with 75,000 people and Barpeta with 63,000 people.

A total of 46,797.09 hectares of crop area have been damaged due to the flood, the report said.

The authorities were running 41 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, where 2,386 people have taken shelter.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Dhemaji districts.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Kokrajhar and South Salmara districts, the ASDMA said.

The deluge has so far claimed the lives of 48 animals of different species at the Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said, quoting the DFO of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

The flood has also affected 2,36,074 domestic animals and poultry across the state during the last 24 hours, it added.