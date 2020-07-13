Flood situation worsens; 4 more die in deluge, landslides

Sonowal asks MPs, MLAs to be with flood-affected people

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with four more people losing their lives in the deluge and landslides, which have affected nearly 13 lakh people in 24 districts, an official report said.

Two persons – one Biseswar Basumatary (50) of Kampur drowned at Amdubi Borbil while another Raju Saikia (25) of Kaliabor Samdhara met watery grave at Bihdubi on Saturday evening, the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said here.

Two persons were killed in a landslide at Sonapur area, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

This flood and landslides have claimed 70 people’s lives so far across the state with 44 having been killed in incidents related to the deluge and 26 dying in landslides.

After a landslide in Jorabat, Guwahati traffic police alerted people about diverting traffic.

“Traffic alert: Due to very heavy rainfall yesterday there was a landslide in Jorabat on NH 37, 11 mile near NRL petrol pump. Traffic diverted on one track for safety. Concerned agencies on the job,” it tweeted.

A total of 12,97,241 people of 2015 villages under 75 revenue circles in 24 district have been affected in the second wave of floods.

The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

A total of 82,546.82 hectare of crop land was damaged in the second wave, the ASDMA said.

According to a report from Donkamukam, the excess water released from Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project (KLHEP) at Amtereng and Kopili Hydro Power Project at Umrangso caused severe flood in downstream areas of No 5 Rongkhang and No 6 Bithung Rengthama and No 7 Kopili MAC Constituencies of West Karbi Anglong.

The affected people of Taradubi, Namtaradubi, Gondabil, Barman Gaon, Hatimura, Bithung Sapori, Mugasong, Tumpreng, Baligaon, Wakanta No 8, Kollongamukh, Sildubi, Boithalangso took refuge in the embankment.

The road communication between Hojai Tumpreng Donkamukam was disrupted as flood water of Kopili River inundated Komorakatta area under Hojai district.

The affected people have taken shelter in high lands, national highways and embankments. 21,071 people have taken shelter in 224 relief camps opened by the district administration.

Barpeta is the worst affected district where 3,83,549 affected people of 264 villages under 7 revenue circles have been affected.

Dhemaji is the second worst affected district with 1,30,681 people of 365 villages under 3 revenue circle being affected in the second wave, while Golaghat is in the third of the row with 1,08,353 people of 76 villages under 3 revenue circles.

In West Karbi Anglong, 1,678 people of 9 villages under Donka revenue circles have been affected in the flash flood due to release of excess water by NEEPCO-run Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Power project.

80 per cent areas of Kaziranga National Park are under flood water.

Of 223 forest camps, 125 have been affected while one camp has been shifted to safer place in the second wave.

A total of 41 wild animals. Including hog deer were killed due to the flood, while 49 were rescued by forest officials.

In Pobitora National Park, 12 out of 25 forest camps have been affected in the deluge.

According to the ASDMA, the Brahamaputra is flowing above danger level at Dibrugarh (Dibrugarh), Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Guwahati (Kamrup), Goalpara (Goalpara) & Dhubri, Subansari at Badatighat (Lakhimpur), Bruhidihing at Chenimari (Khowang, Dibrugarh), Dhansiri at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), Kopili at Kampur & Dharamtul (Nagaon), Puthimara at NH Road Crossing (Kamrup), Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing (Nalbari), Manas at NH Road Crossing (Barpeta), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta) and Sankosh is flowing above the danger level at Golokganj (Dhubri).

Meanwhile, as the flood situation in Assam remains critical, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the in-charge ministers to rush to their respective districts, be with the affected people and expedite the relief and rescue operations with district administrations.

Taking stock of the flood situation in the state at a meeting in the chief minister’s residence on Sunday with water resources minister Keshab Mahanta, Sonowal asked the MPs and MLAs to stand by the flood affected people.