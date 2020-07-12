Flood water erodes Sikarbil village in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 12: At-least 28 families of Sikarbil village under Dotma police station have been rendered homeless due to erosion caused by flood waters in Kokrajhar district. Notably, the Gongia River waters have washed away major portion of Sikarbil village in the district. “Even after the repeated pleas made by the villagers since 3 years now, the concerned departments and local MLA Rabiram Narzary have done nothing to prevent the erosions,” said a flood affected villager.

Meanwhile, the villagers have been taking shelter at relief camp set up at Sikarbil LP School since Friday. The villagers alleged that no initiative has been taken by the present government to tackle the erosions. “We have become homeless due to the erosion. The MLA and several government officials had promised to check the river erosion in 2019 but no measures have been initiated till date,” said a relief camp inmate.

Notably, as many as 10 villages have been affected by the floods in the district due to incessant heavy rainfall. On the other hand, MLA Rabiram Narzary, BTC Principal Secretary, DC Kokrajhar Bhaskar Phukan, SP Rakesh Roushan have visited the erosion site at Sikarbil and took stock of the situation. Narzary said that concerned department authorities and state government have been taking stern measures to check the erosion, however, admitted that the village has been massively affected due to the overflowing river waters since the last two years. He assured to initiate preventive steps against erosion soon.

Assam Social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma also visited Patgaon area to take stock about the prevailing flood situation in the district. The flash flood is seeing a rise owing to incessant rainfall affecting large number of villages in the district. She met with the flood affected villagers and assured them of relief. She further informed that the state government and district administration have been working extensively to extend relief services in the state.