Floods inundate over 100 villages in Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, July 13: Over 100 villages in Darrang have been inundated by the overflowing water of Nanoi, Nowanoi, Kulchi and Shaktola rivers.

Notably, the Nanoi river has also damaged a section of east embankment at Alikhapara and Patharighat. As a result, 20 villages are now reeling under flood water including Alikhapara, Pathrighat, Chengapara, Athkuria, Ghilakuri and Niranchuwa.

On the other hand, owing to continuous torrential rains, the Shaktola river has also been overflowing which resulted in broken embankment in Keot Para under Janaram Chowka Panchayat.

This resulted in 18 villages being flooded including Janaramchowka, Kabikara, Danhee Nagaon, Keot Para, Niz Danhee Dhouapara and Arjun Talk. Meanwhile, MLA Guru Jyoti Das visited the area and took stock of the flood situation. He also directed the departmental authorities to take immediate action for relief of the villagers.