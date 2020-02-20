Floral fashion designer Nasima steals the show

46th KYF comes to an end **Diphu-Manja KCS Zone bags best zone prize

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 20: Northeast’s first floral fashion designer Nasima B Lahkar enthralled the audience on the concluding night of the 46th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Taralangso on Wednesday.

Organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), Nasima performed a floral fashion show which attracted a huge number of visitors.

This time she tried to depict a vivid picture of climatic change due to global warming resulted from upgradation of technology.

Nasima led a 15-member team in the state to speak on disaster through pollution caused by upgradation of technology.

“It was not only a fashion show but like a skit where the artistes trying to send the message through music and mime,” Nasim told this correspondent after the show.

“I thank the organisers of 46th KYF, especially Baithalangso CEM Tuliram Ronghang, MLA Dr Monsing Rongpi, Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) president Chandra Sing Kro for giving me a platform to perform at the 46th KYF” she said.

The 46th KYF formally concluded on Wednesday night with distribution of prizes by CEM Tuliram Ronghang.

In his address, Ronghang highlighted various projects to be taken up for development of Karbi Cultural Complex.

Altogether 26 KCS Zones from within Karbi Anglong and from other districts of Assam participated in the festival.

“Assam government is considering the proposal of the KCS for allocation of annual budget of Rs 3 crore for KYF. The government is also considering the proposal for one-day holiday during the KYF. Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had assured us to place the two proposals before the state cabinet,” Ronghang said.

“There is a footfall of 1 lakh on a daily basis during the KYF,” KCS president Chandrasing Kro said.

The Best KCS Zone award went to Diphu-Manja KCS Zone, second prize to Nihang Donsuri KCS Zone and third to Den Arong KCS Zone.

Nihang-Donsuri KCS Zone was adjudged best disciplined zone, while second prize and third prize went to Diphu Government College KCS unit and Duarbagori KCS Zone respectively.

In the festival, National Beat Contest 2020 held at KPH, Taralangso here on February 19 the band Vibran 4 from Haflong won the Death Trap and Optic Inertia, from Karbi Anglong were the 1st Runners up and 2nd Runners up respectively. 12 bands competed in the beat contest.