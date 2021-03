Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

Bakaliaghat, March 7: Flying Squad has seized rupees two Lakh and ten thousands from a Bolero on NH36 near Rukasen college during checking.

The bolero bearing no registration number was going to Guwahati from Imphal.

The six persons who journey in the bolero claimed that they carried cash for vehicle repairing in Guwahati.