Folk artiste Debakanta Saikia selected for Bokulban award

HT Bureau

JORHAT, Jan 12: Nagaon-based renowned musician and folk singer Debakanta Saikia (62) has been selected for the 2021 Bokulban Award.

The award is given away by the Bokulban Trust here in memory of noted poet and former Asam Sahitya Sabha president late Ananda Chandra Baruah, who was popularly known as ‘Bokulbanar Kabi’. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a citation, a memento and a packet of books.

A press communiqué issued by the Trust stated that Saikia had been selected for the award for his valuable contributions throughout his life to promote and preserve the state’s folk songs, music, art and culture.

Saikia, a resident of Kundarbori village of Jamuguri in Nagaon district, has been performing and promoting Kamrupi Lokageet, Goalporia Lokageet, Tokari Geet and Deh bisar Geet, and also has been performing in radio and television programmes from time to time, the communique informed.

The folk artiste has performed outside Assam in a number of reputed platforms along with renowned artistes, the communique said.

The award will be given away to Saikia on January 27 at the Danbir Radha Kanta Handique Bhawan here within the premises of the Central office of the Asam Sahitya Sabha here.