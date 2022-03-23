Folklore art camp held at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 22: A week-long traditional, as well as folklore art and painting camp, was organised at Art Village, Nagaon by Eastern Zone Cultural Center under ministry of Cultural Affairs, Government of India in association with Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, and Jyoti Academy. The camp that started on March 14 concluded on Sunday last. Noted social activist Mukut Chandra Bhuyan, children fan litterateur Dulal Bora, and Naba Kumar Bharali graced the closing function.

Artists like Monuj Joshi, Om Prakash Chandrayan, Subudh Kumar Joshi from Rajasthan, Sujit Das, Mridu Mousam Borah, and Diganta Hazarika from Assam were among those who participated in the camp and performed Phad paintings, miniature painting of Rajasthan and traditional as well as folklore art and book paintings of Assam during the camp, a release added.