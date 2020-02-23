Food fest offers authentic Arunachali cuisine in nat’l capital

Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein, Ambassador of Myanmar to India visit Arunachal stall

HT Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Feb 22: Be it the exotic ‘Tumpuluk Chok’ or lip-smacking ‘Chura Pa’, everything is “organic and healthy” at the ongoing Arunachal Food Festival serving the rich and famous delicacies of the North East.

The three-day festival, organised by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in collaboration with the government of Arunachal Pradesh, is taking place at The Oudh in The Ashok Hotel.

The culinary sojourn kicks off with an array of appetizers — ‘Tumpuluk Chok’ (salad of cherry tomato with herbs), ‘Puta’ (buckwheat noodles with fermented soya beans and chives), ‘Papuk’ (Chicken with banana flower) and ‘Lutker’ (dry meat with chilli flakes), among others.

“Arunachal Pradesh is very rich and vast in its cuisine. There are 25 tribes and close to 100 sub-tribes, and all of them have a different style of cooking, which is also showcased in the festival’s menu,” chef Arvind Rai, executive chef, The Ashok Hotel said.

According to the chef, only organic and natural ingredients — like “turmeric, bamboo shoots and banana flower” — have been used for preparation of the dishes.

The elaborate menu also boasts of other authentic Arunachali delicacies like ‘Khazi’ (cheesy rice recipe that uses red rice and fermented soya bean and chives), ‘Bresi’ is (sweetened rice made with dry fruits and saffron) and ‘Chura Pa’ (cheese based curry).

“This will be a first such event where specialized chefs from Arunachal Pradesh will be helping the chefs of ITDC to cook delicacies for the event. Also, most of the dishes at the event will be made with locally sourced ingredients from Arunachal Pradesh,” Jitendra Narain, Principal Resident Commissioner, government of Arunachal Pradesh, said.

Beside the special cuisine, the festival also showcases dance troupes, handicrafts and organic spices from Lohit district of the state.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister Chowna Mein visited Arunachal Pradesh Food Stall at Oudh, The Ashok, in New Delhi.

In the 2nd day of three-day-long food festival His Excellency today, the Ambassador of Myanmar to India, U.Moung Wai also visited the Arunachal Food Festival where he was greeted with vibrant culture of festival of Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival introduced many exotic mouthwatering delicacies to food lovers where they could taste their buds with cherry, tomatoes, spring onions, rich spices, various quality of rice, fish cooked in traditional style, fermented bamboo shoots, local herbs and Chura pa (famous dish in Monpa cuisine).

This is an organic fest where minimum amount of oil and fresh spices are used to prepare the food. The festival has seen numbers of visitors from all over Delhi including tourists. (With inputs from PTI)