Foot and Mouth disease afflicts cattle in Bongaigaon 

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, June 18: Amid the cropping season, the farmers of several villages in the Srijangram area of Bongaigaon district have found themselves helpless as their cattle have been suffering from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

The outbreak of FMD has been reported from many villages including Borghola, Chillapara, Amguri, Mojairmukh among others.

“We are facing really hard times. This is the season of cropping. But we are anxious about our cattle,” said a farmer.

Another farmer alleged the animal husbandry and veterinary department has done nothing to curb the outbreak.

“The department has done nothing. Some cattle have been vaccinated, but many are left,” he alleged.

On the other hand, a doctor of Srijangram state veterinary hospital said vaccination against FMD is going on as a part of Foot-and-Mouth Disease programme. He said it will take time to vaccinate all the cattle.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, FMD is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants. It is a transboundary animal disease (TAD) that deeply affects the production of livestock and disrupts regional and international trade in animals and animal products.