Forest cover depleting in Longnit DCRF

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 6: With extensive felling of trees and large scale encroachment inside Longnit District Council Reserve Forest (DCRF) under East Forest Division in Karbi Anglong, the thick vegetation of the forest is on the verge of depletion.

Longnit, Silveta and Langmili of Longnit DCRF, where thick vegetation of various species of trees including teak were illegally felled by timber smugglers. As the forest cover is cleared by felling of trees, the timber smugglers have given way for encroachment of the forest land by constructing makeshift camps and houses by land encroachers.

The encroachers have started doing agricultural activities and planting horticulture plants inside the forest land.

Such activities are being carried out close to NH-36, which passes through Langmili, Silveta and Longnit from Doboka via Bakulia, Manja to Dimapur, Nagaland.

On April 30, divisional forest officer (DFO) of East Forest Division along with ACF Bikrom Rongpi, Prahlad Kro and Pranab Teron visited the area and destroyed several makeshift and permanent structures.

But within a week the permanent structures and makeshift infrastructures started to come up.

Longnit and Silveta are parts of the Singhason range, which is the main source of water to the lower plains including Kaziranga National Park.