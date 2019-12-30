Forest cover dwindling in Arunachal Pradesh

451.37 hectares of Arunachal forest land diverted for non-forestry purposes: ISFR

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Dec 30: Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in the country followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra. But the disturbing news is that forest cover of Arunachal Pradesh has decreased drastically.

This was revealed in the biennial ‘India State of Forest Report (ISFR)’, which was released by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar on Monday in New Delhi.

The report is published by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) which has been mandated to assess the forest and tree resources of the country including wall-to-wall forest cover mapping in a biennial cycle. Starting 1987, 16 assessments have been completed so far.

ISFR 2019, the 16th report in the series, indicated that forest cover in Arunachal Pradesh has decreased by 276.22 sq km as compared to the previous assessment reported in ISFR 2017.

In terms of forest cover as percentage of total geographical area among the Northeastern states, the top five states are Mizoram (85.41%), Arunachal Pradesh (79.63%), Meghalaya (76.33%), Manipur (75.46%) and Nagaland (75.31%).

Announcing the results the Union Minister said that India is among few countries in the world where forest cover is consistently increasing. Javadekar said that in the present assessment, the total forest and tree cover of the country is 80.73 million hectare which is 24.56 percent of the geographical area of the country.

Total forest cover in the North Eastern region is 1,70,541 sq km, which is 65.05% of its geographical area. The current assessment shows a decrease of forest cover to the extent of 765 sq km (0.45%) in the region. Except Assam and Tripura, all the states in the region show decrease in forest cover, the report said.

The report said that Arunachal Pradesh has about 20% species of country’s fauna, about 4,500 species of flowering plants, 400 species of pteridophytes, 23 species of conifers, 35 species of bamboos, 20 species of canes, 52 species of Rhododendron and more than 500 species of orchids.

As per the Champion & Seth Classification of Forest Types (1968), the forests in Arunachal Pradesh belong to 11 Type Groups which are further divided into 23 different Forest Types.

Recorded Forest Area (RFA) in the State is 51,407 sq km of which 10,589 sq km is Reserved Forest, 9,779 sq km is Protected Forest and 31,039 sq km is Unclassed Forest. In Arunachal Pradesh, during the period 1st January 2015 to 5th February 2019, a total of 451.37 hectares of forest land was diverted for non-forestry purposes under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 (MoEF & CC, 2019).

The environment minister further said that as compared to the assessment of 2017, there is an increase of 5,188 sq. km in the total forest and tree cover of the country.

“Out of this, the increase in the forest cover has been observed as 3,976 sq km and that in tree cover is 1,212 sq. km; Range increase in forest cover has been observed in open forest followed by very dense forest and moderately dense forest and the top three states showing increase in forest cover are Karnataka (1,025 sq. km) followed by Andhra Pradesh (990 sq km) and Kerala (823 sq km),” the minister said.