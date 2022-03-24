Forest Dept Beefs Up Patrolling In Lumding RF

25 km forest roads and entry gate constructed

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 23: Around 25 kilometres of forest road was made throughout the evicted area in Lumding RF by the forest officials of Nagaon South Forest Division, Hojai to monitor the movement as well as other activities of encroachers and others.

Besides, a forest entry gate into the RF was also installed at the entry point of the reserve forest, sources added.

Sources said that the concerned forest road as well as the entry gate were being constructed in the RF by dedicated forest men and official Mahesh Nath, in-charge range officer of Hojai protection range under special supervision of divisional forest officer – Ganadeep Das only to monitor the movement of encroachers and other activities of those outsiders in the RF.

Besides, two watch camps of Assam Forest Protection Force personnel and other forest staff were also set up in RF to keep a watch and also to conduct regular patrolling inside Lumding RF, sources added further.

It is pertinent to mention that following directives of Gauhati High Court, Nagaon South Forest Division, Hojai in association with district administration of Hojai district cleared around 1,410 hectares of encroachment of forest land in Lumding RF through an eviction drive from November 8 to November 12 last year in which the forest as well as other security forces dismantled over 736 permanent, semi and temporary structures erected at Vetnola, Komorpani, Thedongnola, Langsipara, Hazibasti areas in the RF by some encroachers.

Significantly, after completion of the eviction drive, the entire evicted area of the RF was being laid barren and hence the authority concerned of the division took the initiative to protect the RF without any sanctioned funds from the department concerned.

Speaking to this correspondent here Mahesh Nath, in-charge range officer of Hojai protection range said they are just dedicated to the duty of protecting the RF.

“We are just in the battle with no arms and ammunition as no funds have been received from the government as well as the concerned department for the works being initiated by us,” Nath said further.

While speaking to this correspondent DFO, Nagaon South Forest Division, Hojai Gunadeep Das said “whatever we are doing, all is well and it is being accomplished with the good will of some good people.”