Forest officers, illegal tree fellers exchange fire along Assam-Arunachal boundary

Itanagar, Nov 23 (PTI): The Arunachal Pradesh government ordered an inquiry into the exchange of fire between forest officers of Assam and illegal tree fellers at the inter-state boundary on Tuesday, officials said.

Illegal tree fellers from Arunachal Pradesh and forest officers of Assam exchanged fire at No 1 Belbasti inside the Ranga Reserve Forest, but no one was injured, according to officials in Assam’s Lakhimpur.

Inspector-general of police (Law and Order) Chuku Apa said that he has directed Papum Pare’s superintendent of police (SP) to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

“We are not sure who fired from our side. Presumably, miscreants did it to create misunderstanding between the two neighbouring states,” Apa said.

The exchange of fire took place less than 24 hours after senior officials from Lakhimpur and Papum Pare districts met at Upia in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon to discuss inter-state boundary issues.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur divisional forest officer (DFO) Ashok Kumar Dev Choudhury said that Rampur Range Beat officer Banamali Narah heard sounds of felling of trees in the morning when he was jogging in the area.

“Narah immediately informed me and I asked him to go to the spot with a team and check it. As they approached the location, the miscreants fired one round in the air and then two rounds at the team,” Choudhury told PTI.

The forest personnel retaliated and fired three rounds at them, he said.

“As the forest team was not prepared to handle such attacks, I asked my officers to return for their safety. Later, I informed the police and district officials for necessary action,” Choudhury said.

The Papum Pare district administration of Arunachal Pradesh was contacted and urged to visit the spot.

“Twenty-six trees were found felled when officials from both the states reached the site. The Assam team consisted of Lakhimpur district administration, state police and the additional principal chief conservator of Forest,” Choudhury said.

The Assam Forest Department seized the felled trees and cutting materials left behind by the fleeing fellers. Those were kept in the safe custody of Kimin Sector Range officer of Arunachal Pradesh for the time being and will be later brought back to Assam, he said.