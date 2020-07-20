Forest officials among 3 KA positive cases  

3 fresh +ve cases in KA, tally 272

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 19: Three more persons tested COVID-19 positive in Karbi Anglong taking the total number of positive patients to 272 in the hill district.

Fresh patients are: assistant conservator of forest (ACF), Central Range, West Division, Pranab Terang; managing director of Micro Engineering (a Diphu-based private firm), Omprakash Gupta and former vice president of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) and Lammet Trust president Chitra Kumar Bey.

Their report came from Virology Laboratory of Diphu Medical & College (DMCH) here on Saturday. All of them have been admitted at COVID designated hospital at Old Block of Diphu Medical College & Hospital here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 238 more COVID patients have been discharged from DMCH on Sunday.

“Glad to share that till today 19th July 2020, 238 more patients have been discharged from DMCH, Diphu after being tested negative. #Keep Strict Social Distance. Wash Your hands frequently with soap and always put your mask on while in public and while talking with others,” chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said in a tweet on Sunday.

With this, the district has 31 active positive cases after recovery of 238 and death of 3 patients.