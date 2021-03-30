Formation of govt depends on Hagrama: Ripun

HT Correspondent

Dalgaon, March 29: The APCC president Ripun Bora during an election rally said, “Where there is Hagrama, there is government. When Hagrama was with Congress, we formed the government for two successive terms. When he was with BJP, they formed the government. Now, Hagrama is back with us in the Grand Alliance. We will definitely form government this time.” He said this while taking part in a rally at Dhula on Sunday for former minister Basanta Das.

While addressing the gathering, Bora alleged that the BJP candidate Gurujyoti has been involved in APSC scam and said that people of Mangaldai already know about his corruption. Bora added that the Sonowal led BJP government miserably failed to deliver on its commitment.

“Unemployment is at an all-time high during the BJP rule. We therefore, have guaranteed to provide 5 lakh jobs in 5 years if voted to power,” he quipped while referring to 5 guarantees of Congress. BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary who also addressed the gathering slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam finance minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma alleging that Modi dishonoured Sankaradeva in this holy land. Meanwhile, pointing at Shah Mohilary said, “How could he become home minister of this country when he doesn’t even know how to address the people.” Notably, Mohilary was referring to the recent address of Amit Shah where he called Ramakanta Deory as Smt Rama Devi in an open meet.