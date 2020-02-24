Former ABOCWWB chairman Gautam Baruah arrested from New Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Sleuths of Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell have arrested former chairman of Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (ABOCWWB), Gautam Baruah from a rented accommodation in New Delhi on Monday in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of fund from the board.

Baruah has been absconding since 2017. He was charged with SVC case No 9/2017 no. 09/2017 under section 120(B)/406/409/468/471/420 of IPC read with section 13(2) of PC Act of 1988..

Baruah was the chairman of ABOCWWB from 2011 to 2017.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by then labour commissioner cum member secretary of ABOCWWB, Tapan Sarma about the forgery and large scale misappropriation of board fund, by chairman and member secretary of the board.

During investigation, it has been established that there was a criminal conspiracy by chairman Gautam Baruah, member secretary Chohan Doley, administrative officer Nagendra Nath Choudhury and proprietor of M/S Purbashree Printing House Priyangshu Boiragi.

More than Rs 121 crore accumulated through the collection of cess of the ABOCWWB were withdrawn from the bank account fraudulently. The accused Chohan Doley, Nagendra Nath Choudhury and Priyangshu Boiragi were arrested in connection with the case in 2017. A chargesheet was also filed for their involvement in the crime in 2018.

However, chairman Gautam Baruwa has been absconding and evading arrest, since the registration of the case in 2017.