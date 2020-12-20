Former AP chief minister Nabam Tuki’s father passes away

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Dec 20: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee expressed its deepest condolences on the demise of Nabam Takey, father of former chief minister, Nabam Tuki.

Notably, Takey breathed his last on December 19 at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi after a prolonged illness. Lt. Takey was born on April 11, 1945 at Ompuli Village, Sagalee and served as Gram Panchayat Member (GPM) from Ompuli for two consecutive terms from 1977-1983 and HGB in 1992. The last rites of Lt. Nabam Takey will be performed at his native village Ompuli on December 21.