Former IB official in Dimapur to hold talks with NSCN (IM)

DIMAPUR, Sept 18: Two days after former Nagaland Governor and interlocutor for Naga talks RN Ravi left Nagaland to assume his new assignment as Tamil Nadu Governor, former Intelligence Bureau special director AK Mishra arrived here on Saturday to hold talks with the NSCN (IM). The meeting is scheduled for September 20 at Chumukedima police complex here.

Mishra, along with Intelligence Bureau director Arvind Kumar, was tasked by the Prime Minister’s office last year to carry forward the talks with the NSCN (IM) after Ravi’s relationship with the outfit took a hit following his alleged twisting of the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015 and closeness with other Naga political groups.

While talks are doing the rounds that Ravi will be removed as the interlocutor, the government of India has not yet announced a new interlocutor to replace him.

The NSCN (IM) had demanded removal of Ravi as the interlocutor alleging that his “mischief” had led the Naga peace process to a “nauseating end” while the Naga national political groups opposed his removal. Both the NSCN (IM) and the Naga national political groups are in talks with the Centre to find a final solution to the Naga issue.

Ravi had earlier declared that the official talks with all the Naga political groups were over on October 31, 2019.

Ravi, who was appointed interlocutor in 2014, also initiated the signing of the Agreed Position with the Naga national political groups, comprising seven outfits, on November 17, 2017.

The NSCN (IM), in a recent statement, said the Framework Agreement clearly reflects the unique history of the Nagas and shared sovereignty of the two entities. It has been insisting that there can be no solution to the Naga issue without a separate Naga flag and constitution. It said the Naga national identity symbolised by the Naga flag and constitution cannot be sacrificed and put on the bargaining table in exchange for anything.

The outfit also affirmed that it will stick to the agreement in any eventuality while stating that both the parties have much to gain from the Framework Agreement.

