Former OIL CMD Ranjit Dutta dies due to Covid-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: Former chairman cum managing director of Oil India Limited (OIL), Ranjit Dutta died due to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Dutta breathed his last at 3:30 PM at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.

Dutta had also served as the managing director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Dutta and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

He also prayed the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the sudden demise of Dutta.

The Oil India Limited expressed grief at the demise of Dutta. “We mourn the demise of our ex CMD, late Ranjit Kumar Dutta who passed away today afternoon at Kolkata. Our prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” OIL said in a tweet.

Dutta had served as the CMD of Oil India Limited from May 2002 to February 2006.

Numaligarh Refinery also condoled the demise of Ranjit Dutta.

“With heavy hearts, NRL grieves the loss of Shri Ranjit Kumar Dutta, industry stalwart and NRL’s first managing director, who succumbed to a brief illness today. NRL extends sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” NRL tweeted.