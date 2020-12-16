Former Scientist Masaud Refaht Halim passes away

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 16: Masaud Refaht Halim, former scientist at Botanical Survey of India, and former Head of the Department of Botany, St. Anthony’s College, Shillong passed away on December 15 at the age of 84. He was the founder of the Biotechnology Department at St. Anthony’s College, Shillong.

He also started a UGC-funded project called Project Orchid, for the conservation and propagation of the orchids of the North-East that included tissue culture of the rare and indigenous orchids of the Northeast.

While working at the Botanical Survey of India, he discovered the plant Lysimachia Santapaui, along with GV Subbarao in 1963. He was also culturally and socially active all throughout his life and even acted in an Assamese feature film Jiwon Xurabhi.