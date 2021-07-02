Foundation of two drinking water supply schemes laid in Cachar 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 1: Foundation stone of two drinking water supply projects was laid in the Borjalenga development block of Dholai assembly constituency under the Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan Mission at a total cost of Rs. 11,115,000 on Thursday.

Debdulal Das, SDO, PHE Silchar Division -2, Lakshmi Rani Yadav West Dholai zilla parishad, Sushil Ranjan Dhar, and others laid the foundation stone of the project.

On Thursday, a drinking water supply project was set up at Harinagar Puran Irongmara under Irangmara Gaon panchayat under the Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan project worth Rs 39.90 lakh and another project worth Rs 71.25 lakh in Taranathpur under Nayabil gaon panchayat of Dholai Assembly constituency.

After that, Arup Kar, assistant engineer of Silchar PHE Division 2, talked about the details of the first stone-laying project. He said under this project at least 250 families get benefits in the Puran Irongmara area of Harinagar under Irongmara GP to access water in their homes. He requested the assigned contractor to maintain the quality of work and said that minister Parimal Suklabaidya has given strict instructions in this regard and negligence in the work will not be tolerated.

Speaking on the occasion, Subudh Das, Anchalik Panchayat president of Borjalenga block development, said that the Jal Jeevan Mission project was launched due to the positive thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further said that due to the efforts of minister Parimal Suklabaidya, several water supply projects are being launched in the backward areas of Dholai.