Foundation stone for HS section of Holy Child School laid at Jamugurihat

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 22: Holy Child English School is all set to begin its higher secondary section from the upcoming 2022 session. For the same, a foundation stone was laid for the new building by noted social worker Mahendra Baruah at the school premises on Thursday. Moti Kumar Newar; managing director of the school addressed the gathering and maintained that the institute shall continue imparting holistic education to the children of the region.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.