Foundation stone for HS section of Holy Child School laid at Jamugurihat

HT correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 22: Holy Child English School is all set to begin its higher secondary section from the upcoming 2022 session. For the same, a foundation stone was laid for the new building by noted social worker Mahendra Baruah at the school premises on Thursday. Moti Kumar Newar; managing director of the school addressed the gathering and maintained that the institute shall continue imparting holistic education to the children of the region.