Foundation Stone Laid

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 17: Foundation stone for construction of Anganwadi Centre under chief minister Special Package (Untied Fund) was laid at Jugeswar Shyam LP School, Balipathar premises under Sarupathar MAC Constituency in Karbi Anglong by executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Jagat Sing Engti. The estimated cost of the Centre is Rs. 25 lakhs.

The ceremony was also attended by president of BJP Sarupathar Mandal Committee, Lokhiram Rongpi, chairman of VDC, Sarupathar, Riso Singnar, principal of Jugeswar Shyam LP School, Sar Ronghang, SGB, Langtuk Teron, ICDS supervisor, Social Welfare Department, Nilima Borah and others.