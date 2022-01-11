Foundation Stone of 11 Model Anganwadi Centres Laid at Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 10: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika laid the foundation stone of eleven model Anganwadi centres in various places of Sootea LAC on Monday. The Anganwadi centres are Gamoni, Sonai Miri Mising, Rangasakuwa, Adenbari, No. 2 Balijuri, Holakan Majgaon, Samdhora, Koroni Chapori, Uppar Talakabari, Pahusuwa and Samar Dalani. Along with other centres, Sootea MLA laid the foundation stone of Samar Dalani model Anganwadi in presence of the general public of the greater Samar Dalani area. In this connection a public meeting was organised at Samar Dalani Govt JB School premises. After laying the foundation stone, Hazarika addressed the gathering and briefed about the importance of Anganwadi centres. The meeting was attended by Mantush Chakraborty, CDPO, Hitesh Barua, ZPC member, Parbati Sarma, president of Dakhin Nagsankar GP, Marami Saikia, AP member among others. Rishi Phayel conducted the proceedings of the meeting.