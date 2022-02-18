Four Dreaded Dacoits Held At Rupahihat

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 17: Based on an input in connection with a robbery case registered at Rupahihat PS, a police team led by OC Rupahihat PS, nabbed four dreaded dacoits from greater Rupahihat area on Thursday.

The dacoits have been identified as Muktar Hussain, Jiabur Rahman, Sheikh Farid of Pub Saidoria and Shariful Islam of Kanchanpur under Rupahihat PS.

Meanwhile Nagaon Itachali TOP police led by in-charge SI Abhayjyoti Rabha arrested one Mijanur Rahman from a mobile repairing outlet situated at Barama Beel under Samaguri PS on Wednesday night. Subsequently, police seized more than 40 suspected stolen smartphones from the outlet, sources added.

Sources claimed that the arrested Mijanur seemed to be the recipient of stolen properties.

Police are investigating all in detail to curb the main gang active behind the theft of smartphones as well as other luxury items in the district, sources said further.