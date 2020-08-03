Four more corona deaths, toll jumps to 105

Ex-minister Rakibul, wife among fresh 1178 cases

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: The state has recorded four more corona deaths taking the death toll in the pandemic to 105 on Sunday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed here on Sunday.

“Four more #COVID19 patients have succumbed to their infections today~ Late Mridula Ghosh (54) of Karimganj, Late Tilak Chandra Das (50) of Kamrup Metro, Late Santa Sarkar (62) of Tinsukia and Late Samir Phukan (52) of Jorhat,” Sarma tweeted.

There is also a report of death of one more patient from Darrang at GMCH here, but there is no official confirmation yet.

With fresh 1,178 COVID19 positive cases, the state tally for covid-19 has jumped to 42,904 on Sunday.

“The state health department has conducted 19,943 tests in last 24 hrs. We have been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently (today- 5.91%),” the health minister tweeted.

Of fresh cases, 268 were reported from Kamrup Metro district.

Of 42,904 total positive cases, 32,384 have been recovered and 105 have died. The state has now 10,412 active positive cases after 942 more patients were discharged on Sunday. Three persons have migrated out of the state.

Of fresh cases, former minister and Congress MLA from and former Rakibul Hussain and his wife Najneen Akhtar have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 just a few minutes back. Request everyone who came into contact with me in the last four days to get themselves tested,” he wrote on Facebook.

During a rapid antigen test initiated by district medical surveillance team at Dhaccapatty area in Nagaon, Hussain, his wife Najneen Akhtar and one of his nephew tested positive for COVID 19.

The district health services would also launch another rapid antigen test drive soon among those Congress workers of the district who came into contact with former minister and his wife.

It may be mentioned further that within the last a couple of weeks, Hussain took part in a series of party meetings in the district which intensified fear of mass transmission among the people of his Samaguri constituency.

Meanwhile Guluk Sarma (85) of Majpathori, a COVID 19 positive patient who was undergoing treatment in Nagaon Swahid Bhugeswari Phookonani Civil Hospital, finally succumbed to the virus in the hospital on Sunday.

Former health minister and Lahorighat Congress MLA Dr Nazrul Islam had also tested positive.

One more death in Darrang

One more corona death has been reported in Darrang on Sunday. Gajendra Kalita, a resident of Mangaldai (63) tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was admitted in GMCH on Sunday.

Meanwhile 49 fresh cases have been reported in Darrnag district on Saturday and 13 on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,333.

37 test positive Biswanath

37 more people tested COVID-19 positive in Biswanath district on Sunday. Of them, 22 are police personnel of Biswanath. Others tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test at Biswanath Chariali Sub Divisional Civil Hospital, Farm Machinery, Behali, Gohpur and in Biswanath Stadium.

29 new COVID-19 positive cases in Hailakandi

29 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Sunday, taking the total tally to 1,006.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 29 positive cases detected on Sunday, 14 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). 34 swab results turned out to be negative.

A total of 184 cases have been found positive under RAT so far with majority of them without travel history.