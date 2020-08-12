Four more deaths amidst corona case surge

Bhashkar Jyoti Mahanta shifted to GMCH, Terosh Gowala joins corona list **1 lakh corona tests likely on Aug 12

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: Four more corona patients died in the state in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the pandemic to 155, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Tuesday.

“Deeply saddened with the demise of four #COVID patients~ Sanchita Paul Choudhury (65), Swapana Choudhury (64) and Yahiya Ahmed Barbhuiya (40) of Cachar & Roma Rai (58) of Dibrugarh,” Sarma said in a tweet.

One corona patient died at Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) on Monday evening.

The patient Abhinash Devnath (50) of Dharamnala Ram Thakur Colony was admitted in DMCH for some other ailments on Monday morning. Later he tested positive for COVID-19. However, he died in the evening.

With this, the number of death in the pandemic in Karbi Anglong has reached 5.

Another corona warrior and a prominent Gynaecologist Dr. Pramila Borkotoki died of COVID-19 positive on Monday.

With her death, the toll in the pandemic in Kokrajhar district has jumped to three.

Dr. Pramila Borkotoky was 67. She was posted in Tipkai Mini PHC of Kokrajhar district.

Dr. Borkotoky hails from Kolkata & had a desire for working in rural areas after her retirement from govt service. Her husband Dr. Ajit Borkotoki, who was posted in Bhumka Mini PHC in Kokrajhar.

Meanwhile, district surveillance and medical officer at RNB Civil Hospital Dr Amol Mochary has tested COVID-19 positive on Monday evening.

Few days ago, joint director of health services Dr S Sharma and five others tested positive for COVID-19 in Kokrajhar.

In Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH), one Anup Tamuli, an employee of a tea company from Rangapara, who tested COVID-19 positive, succumbed to his COVID-19 infection on Monday.

According to the report, the patient died when he was having breakfast.

Following the incident, the patients of the hospital created a commotion and threatened to go out of the hospital to protest against the negligence of the health workers towards patients.

This has forced the district administration to convene a high level meeting with health and other related departments to mitigate the situation and also to chalk out further strategy with the persons related to emergency duties of concerned authorities.

On Tuesday, the state’s tally for COVID-19 positive cases has jumped to 64,406 with report of fresh 2,669 cases from different parts of the state.

Of fresh cases, 399 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro), 259 from Dibrugarh, 189 from Karbi Anglong and 181 cases have been reported from Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, Assam Police director general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta who was infected with COVID-19 has been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday. Mahanta was under home isolation after he tested positive on Monday.

“I request those who have recently come in touch with me to test themselves for COVID-19 immediately. Because, our awareness will prevent corona infection. Stay healthy, be careful and follow the health rules,” Mahanta wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

BJP MLA from Duliajan Terosh Gowala tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Gowala has been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Marwari Yuva Manch has arranged plasma for the legislator.

“As per the requirement, we have already arranged plasma for the honourable MLA from Guwahati,” said one of the functionaries of the organisation.

Other family members of Gowala including his wife reportedly tested negative for novel Coronavirus.

The state health department has set a target of 1 lakh tests on August 12 to bolster its fight against the pandemic.

“Our target for August 12 is 1 lakh tests. It can become 1.10 lakh too,” said Pijush Hazarika, minister of state for health and family welfare department.

The department conducted 60,425 tests on Monday. Among them, 2900 cases were found to be positive. While, 24,492 tests were carried out on Sunday, 54,845 COVID-19 tests were done on Saturday.

So far, Assam has registered 64,406 cases. With 43,586 recoveries, the active cases count stands at 20,662. On the other hand, 155 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.

COVID tally rises to 1,387 in Hailakandi

30 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Hailakandi district on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 1,387.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 30 positive cases detected on Tuesday, 29 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Meanwhile, the district administration intensified swab samples collection under RAT. 40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has a set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day.