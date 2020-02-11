Four NDFB factions to form new political party tomorrow

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 10: National Front of Boroland (NDFB) has organised special convention at Tamulpur in Baksa district on February 12, where leaders of four factions of the outfit are expected to take part.

The convention is most likely to float a new political party ahead of the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR), sources here said.

The four factions of NDFB along with All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) signed a memorandum of settlement (MoS) with the Centre and state governments in New Delhi on January 27 putting an end to the three decade long insurgency of the BTAD. The MoS pave the way for formation of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Altogether 1,615 activists of four factions of NDFB laid down their arms before chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal after the peace accord.

The special convention will review the situation in BTR arising out of the peace accord and the future course of action.

Sources informed that the four factions of the NDFB are going to be united for the greater interest of Bodo people.

“We are likely to float a new political party in the special convention,” said a leader of an NDFB faction.

However, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, while reacting to the special convention said, “The new political party will not harm the BPF by any way. The BPF will continue its alliance with BJP and AGP in the coming BTC poll. We will win the poll with single majority.”

Senior BPF leader and social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma said the new political party will have no impact in the BTR politics.