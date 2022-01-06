Fraud Victims Seek Police Help

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 5: President of a women’s organisation has defrauded several women in Khatkhati Tila Basti under Khatkhati Police Station in Karbi Anglong.

President of Naari Shakti, Misti Soor used to demand money forcefully from women stating various reasons like someone being sick, barren married women, the death of someone, untoward incidents, etc. She sued to collect anywhere from Rs. 2,500/- to Rs. 20,000/-. Victims claimed that she collected about Rs. 6 lakhs till now.

Unable to solve the problem themselves, the victims approached Bokajan SDO (Civil). The matter was placed to him but the SDO unable to solve the issue asked them to approach the Court.

Later the fraud was reported by the victims to Bokajan Police Station. Till the filing of the report, no FIR has been filed.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.