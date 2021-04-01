Free transportation to senior citizen and differently abled on poll day: Cachar DC

HT Correspondent

Silchar,March 31: Cachar district administration will provide transportation facility to and fro free of cost by arranging e-rikshaws for senior citizens over 60 years and differently abled in all the wards of Silchar municipality areas on April 1, said Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli.

The step has been taken so that persons over 60 years and PwD person can cast their votes on poll day in a hassle free manner.

Jalli said “We have seen that a lot of retired citizens are staying in Silchar so we have come up with this initiative. Similar help is also being given to senior citizens in rural areas through BLOs and social welfare department. I would request people to use this and ensure their right to vote”.

To worth mentioning that to avail this facility senior citizens and PwD voters have to call to the numbers given against their ward number with their voter id card number (epic card number), residential address, ward number along with polling stations details and particular time of voting on the poll day at a specific time they want to cast their votes.

All 28 wards of Silchar are divided in to 4 groups.

Senior citizens and PWD voters of ward number 1 to 7 can contact in the number 7002509414.

Similarly for ward number 8, 9, 10, 12, 11, 22, 23 senior citizens and PwD voters are to contact in the number 8638382166.

For ward number from 24 to 28, 19, 21 senior citizens and PwD voters are to contact in this number 9954995763.

For ward 13 to 20, the senior citizens and PwD voters to contact in this number 9435143770, a release stated.