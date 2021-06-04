Freedom fighter Debeswar Doloi dies at 98

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 3: Freedom fighter Debeswar Doloi, who was a founder and former president of Asom Rajyik Mukti Joddha Sanmilan, passed away at his Kushal Nagar residence here on Thursday.

Doloi was instrumental in forming freedom fighters association units in every district of Assam under the Asom Rajyik Mukti Joddha Sanmilan.

He was also the president of the Jorhat unit of the organisation.

Doloi who was 98, leaves behind his wife, four sons, two daughters and a host of relatives.

He was a Gandhian and had participated in the Quit India Movement to protest against the British rule in 1942 at Teok when he was a student.

Along with other freedom fighters – Pitambar Devo Goswami of Garmur Sattra, Majuli, litterateur Baghmibor Nilomoni Phukan, Harijanbondhu Krishna Nath Sarmah, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who later became President of India, social reformer Sonaram Chutia and Hari Narayan Baruah – Doloi was imprisoned in the Jorhat Jail for seven months.

Doloi along with another freedom fighter, late Tileswar Bordoloi, had co-edited a book on the freedom movement of Jorhat.

His demise has been widely mourned here. Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman expressing his sorrow at Doloi’s death also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.