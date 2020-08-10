Freedom fighter feted in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 9: Nagaon administration has felicitated freedom fighter, octogenarian Narendra Nath Dadhora at his Puranigudam residence on the eve of 73rd Independence Day.

ADC Jayanta Kr Bora handed over a recognition letter sent from the office of the President of India to Dadhora.

Dadhora retired as a block development officer from Bratodova Development Block in 1984.

Born in 1923, Dadhora was involved in Quit India movement in 1942 and in 1943 he spent for more than two and a half years in jail.

Receiving the felicitation, Dadhora demanded that the state’s perennial flood issue should be declared as a national problem and demanded a permanent solution to the burning problem soon.

He said that the successive state governments have failed to work for the greater interest of the Assamese nationalism. “Even the Sonowal-led state coalition government is trying to bring the Bangladeshi nationals to the state after coming to power,” he added.