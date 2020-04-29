Freedom for 2 more COVID-19 patients

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 29: Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

“Two patients were discharged from hospital after having tested negative for three consecutive times,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Pleased to share that two more #COVID19 patients – Hazrat Ali of Dhubri and Samirul of Goalpara – are being discharged from MMCH after having tested negative for 3 consecutive times. They go for 14-day quarantine. Now the number of active positive cases in Assam is 7,” he tweeted.

Hajrat Ali (35) from Dhubri and Samirul Haque (22) from Goalpara were discharged from hospital after they tested negative for coronavirus. With this the total number of discharged people will rise to 29. Currently, there are 7 active cases within the hospitals in the state.

The state has reported 37 coronavirus cases. Of them, one patient from Hailakandi district died on April 10.