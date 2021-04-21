Fresh SOP: Scramble in Diphu market

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 20: With the fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) imposing closure of all markets and weekly markets by 6 pm, there was a scramble in the markets here.

People were in a rush trying to bag essential items like vegetables and grocery in the evening. The crowding also led to a massive traffic jam.

Meanwhile, rumour-mongers had a field day in Karbi Anglong on Tuesday. Some have circulated a video from the previous year announcing a lockdown due to the pandemic while others have spread fake news of a lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday.

At the same time, the markets in the outskirts of the town were doing business as usual. There were no hectic shoppers and the markets remained open well past 6 pm.

As news about the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic spread, in Diphu, most of the people were seen wearing face masks. Shops, business establishments, food joints, etc have made sanitisers available in an accessible area in their establishments.