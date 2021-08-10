Fresh SOPs issued: Curfew timing reduced

Inter-dist movement remains suspended ** Positivity rate has improved in state: Govt

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: With noticeable improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state, the Assam government has reduced the curfew timings from 6 pm to 5 am for both rural and urban areas of the state, Health minister Keshab Mahanta told reporters in Bongaigaon on Monday.

The fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) will be effective from 5 am of Tuesday.

“As the positivity rate has improved in the state, the partial curfew timing will now be from 6 pm to 5 am across the state with effect from 5 am of August 10,” Mahanta said releasing the fresh SOP.

“All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will remain suspended. However, movement of goods will continue,” Mahanta said.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed until further orders, the minister said.

All work places, business/commercial establishments, dine in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, takeaway of food items from restaurants/ dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be up to 5 pm across the state, the fresh SOP said.

All public transport authorities will enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc, the notification said.

Public gathering is allowed for up to 10 persons for marriage or funeral programmes, it said.

Wearing a face mask is compulsory in all public places.

Excise authority has been asked to take strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts.

Further, restrictions on inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts, need based conduct of offline classes in some premier institutions, graded re-opening of religious places and state protected monuments and sites etc. will be comprehensively reviewed depending on the progression of reduction in case load, the notification added.

Other restrictions including odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones etc. and exemptions as notified in the order of August 2 will continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by the fresh order, it added.

