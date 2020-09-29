Fresh wave of flood hits 3.17 lakh, one dead

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI/ NAGAON, Sept 28: Fresh wave of floods claimed one life besides affecting more than 3,17,977 people of 389 villages under 23 revenue circles of 13 districts, according to a bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) here on Monday.

The death has been reported from Raha in Nagaon district. A 15-year-old girl identified as Samia Khatun of Magurgaon village under Raha revenue circle drowned in the flood water on Monday morning.

The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath. Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Majuli, Jorhat. Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong.

13 relief camps have been opened where 117 affected people have been taking shelter.

Nagaon is the worst affected district followed by Morigaon district.

In Nagaon, 1,98, 854 people of 151 villages under 3 revenue circles were affected. 7,419 hectares of crop land have been damaged due to the floods.

According to a report of District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA), the overflowing water of Kapili river submerged 90 villages under Kampur revenue circle and 60 villages under Raha revenue circle.

The flood water damaged a road Kampur revenue circle and washed away the approach portion of BR no 8/1 on Amsoighat – Borgang road under Raha revenue circle due to which the traffic was disrupted.

The Kapili is flowing one meter above the danger level while the Brahmaputra is flowing 46 centimetre below the danger level.

The district administration has already set up two relief camps at Bahakabari HS School and Bahakabari Middle English School under Raha revenue circle in which 271 inmates are taking shelter.

Besides, two units of SDRF with 80 personnel have been deployed in those affected areas.

In Morigaon, 36,449 people of 36 villages under 2 revenue circle have been affected while in Kamrup district 25,145 people of 17 villages under 2 revenue circles have been affected in the fresh wave of floods.

In West Karbi Anglong, 2,907 people of 10 villages under Donka revenue circles have been affected.

In Hojai district, 909 people of 17 villages under Doboka revenue circle have been affected in the fresh wave.