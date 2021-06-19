Frontline workers, vulnerable sections top priority in Biswanath vaccination drive 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 18: Biswanath district administration has revamped its complete process and is organising regular vaccination camps for them for frontline workers and vulnerable sections.

It has been done to ensure that frontline workers and vulnerable sections of population those who are more prone to Covid-19 infection are accorded top priority with regards to vaccination.

Having already completed vaccination of all healthcare workers and police personnel, the focus is now on getting senior citizens, anganwadi workers, anganwadi helpers, divyangjan (persons with disabilities), tea garden workers, petrol pump employees, pharmacy employees, e-commerce employees, gas agency employees vaccinated at the earliest. Recently, vaccination camps were organised for jail inmates and residents of old age homes personally monitored by deputy commissioner Pranab Kumar Sarmah.

Besides, the district administration is also planning to soon launch a mobile vaccination drive for elderly population and severely ill persons so that they could be vaccinated at their doorsteps. Near to Home Covid Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) are also being planned for localities where detection of positive cases has been high.

Surya Kamal Borah, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in charge of vaccination, said the focus is on to categorise people on the basis of vulnerability and the level of their interface with masses and get them vaccinated on priority basis. “These people may not visit regular vaccination centres and get vaccinated. Hence, we are organising exclusive camps for them just to ensure that they are vaccinated on priority basis. For certain categories of people, we are even making it mandatory for them to visit the special camps and get vaccinated,” Borah said.

He also said that priority is being accorded to beggars, homeless persons, persons working in Child Care Homes and people residing in and around localities where large numbers of positive cases have been detected with regards to vaccination.